As we anticipate what many are calling our “new normal,” we have a primary election approaching. While every election is critical, recent times once again have demonstrated the importance of competent leadership at the local, state and national levels. In addition to the primary for the presidential election, we have several critical state positions on the June 2 ballot.

One of those positions in state government is for auditor general — not to be confused with attorney general.

The auditor general is known as the fiscal watchdog of our commonwealth — the one who assures us that our tax dollars are spent wisely.

We all strive to be sure we are getting our money’s worth for our personal expenditures, but we need to elect an auditor general to do that for our tax dollars. I trust Christina Hartman, Democratic candidate for auditor general, with that responsibility for my tax dollars.

Join me on June 2 in supporting Hartman for auditor general. But it’s best if you do it by a mail-in ballot. Get yours at the Lancaster County Board of Elections and Registration Commission in downtown Lancaster by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Cari Kimberley

Manheim Township