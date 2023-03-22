In my view, the March 15 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Plea for compassion” contains a misguided application of the biblical passage “Judge not, that you be not judged” (Matthew 7:1-2).

The Bible actually instructs Christians to judge sinful behavior and beware of those who preach false doctrines. Read 2 Corinthians 11:1-4, 1 Corinthians 2:15-16 and 1 John 2:18-20.

I believe that the members of the Lititz Moravian Congregation Board of Trustees have a duty to deny use of the property for the Lititz Chooses Love event, because the event contradicts their Christian faith. By doing so, they would be following God’s word, which supersedes the opinions of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board and the Lititz Springs Park board.

I believe that LGBTQ lifestyles are sinful and harmful to society. To understand this from the biblical perspective, please read 1 Corinthians 6:9-11.

Jesus taught us not to hate the sinner, but to hate the sin. This is why he instructed the prostitute to “go and sin no more.” In my view, true compassion for members of the LGBTQ community means helping them understand that God created man and woman with unique qualities and a divine purpose for each. His perfect plan is for a husband and wife to raise their sons as men and their daughters as women.

America is drifting away from our Lord and Savior and we are suffering the consequences. How else can you explain rampant crime, greed, political dysfunction and moral decline? Remember, God destroyed the entire cities of Sodom and Gomorrah because of sinfulness and sexual immorality. If we are not careful, a day of reckoning is coming for America.

Kenneth Olenderski

Penn Township