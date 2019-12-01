When I saw the headline “Science of fear” at the top of an article in the Oct. 27 Sunday LNP, my brain read “Fear of science.” The reason for that brain switch may be my own perception of the fear of science in Pennsylvania. As do many other folks who are older and retired, I have a fear of falling, a fear of the unknown and a fear of being ill, but not the fear of being dead. And many people I meet are afraid of accepting science-based medicine, as it is easier for them to trust friends or acquaintances instead of highly trained primary care providers for medical advice.
While I have met both of the fathers of the first polio vaccines, Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin, I gave their vaccines to my children as soon as they were licensed in the U.S., 20 years before I met those famous scientists. I gave those vaccines because I remembered seeing too many paralyzed people encased in iron lungs, and studied enough about viruses and vaccines to have confidence in these new life-saving products.
Since the introduction of those two modern viral vaccines, we have many more available, including one against certain forms of cancer. Fear of accepting newer ones such as human papillomavirus vaccine may result from listening to anecdotes rather than obtaining advice from health care providers trained in science-based medicine. Withholding it from children and adolescents is a missed opportunity to prevent disfiguring infectious diseases and genital cancer.
Kenneth Brown, M.D.
Manheim Township