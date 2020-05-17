Safety and risk are issues we hear about every day. I do not expect our government to keep us safe from all risk. Each of us has a personal responsibility to evaluate risk.

Every day, I make risk judgments. From the time I get out of bed in the morning, walk down the stairs, drive my vehicle to work and use the machinery at my job, I face and accept risks. I could experience a heart attack arising from sleep, fall down the stairs, have an accident on the road or be injured at work. The risks are acceptable to me in providing for my family.

If I wished to avoid all risk, I would never have married my lovely wife of 47 years. I would have missed the joy of children and the pleasure of grandchildren. Trying to be safe, I would have missed the beauty of hiking the Grand Canyon from rim to rim and the challenge of climbing Pikes Peak.

Avoiding the risk of being hurt, I would not have the fellowship of many friends. Our freezer and shelves would not be full of good food without taking the risk of planting seeds.

Thankfully, my employer has taken the risk of operating a small business in these trying times. I fear the government’s heavy-handed control will cause many to lose the very means of supporting their families.

There’s one risk I am not willing to take and that is risking an eternity without Christ.

Mark Forry

West Hempfield Township