The 2016 presidential election was a grand experiment in America. We elected a political outsider with virtually no political experience and very little else. A man who could hardly manage casinos with any success. A man who gained notoriety from televised reality shows and beauty pageants. Born with a silver spoon in his mouth and an inheritance provided by his father, he seemingly managed to survive by suing vendors and anyone else who challenged him.

He scammed the public with Trump University. He took money from his foundation for personal use. He promised to work hard to clean up the political swamp in Washington. He would be so busy he won’t have time to play golf, he said in 2016.

Trump said he would build a wall on the U.S. southern border and have Mexico pay for it. And that he would replace “Obamacare” with a new and improved health care program.

He said he would restore America’s honor in the world. And rebuild the U.S. economy from the recession (what recession?) he inherited from President Barack Obama.

That virus is the Democrats’ “new hoax,” everyone. It will magically disappear. In the words of Trump, “I take no responsibility.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 deaths in the United States have surpassed 200,000. Trump also reportedly called those who served in the U.S. military “losers” and “suckers.”

America, this was a failed experiment. This man is no leader. He is no problem-solver. He is not a strategic thinker or visionary.

It is time, America, to vote this president out, along with his complacent Republican friends!

Kenneth Shaffer

Elizabethtown