I’m writing in response to the March 28 letter, “Thankful for President Trump.” Please explain the “swift” action taken by the president that you so admire. He knew about the virus in January and did little to prepare for it. Then, when our governors took action to make up for his lack of action and asked for federal help, his response was that the crisis was overblown. Then he said the governors were supposed to handle everything and not depend on the federal government, which is just a “backup.”

Thank God for the many competent governors and their refusal to sit on their hands while Trump did nothing. Like a bully, he called some governors names and did little to help. He didn’t even fully invoke the Defense Production Act until March 27, weeks after many people died in Washington state and the rate of cases and deaths continued to climb. Experts were encouraging him to do so, yet he ignored their pleas. He contradicted the experts at every turn, providing, in my view, false information to the American people.

Trump endangered my medical colleagues by his inaction in providing personal protective equipment for them, and many fell ill and even died. On March 26, he refuted the need for 30,000 ventilators in New York and yet the next day did an about-face and ordered General Motors Co. to start making them.

Trump always “knows” so much more than the experts and, in this case, he cost American people their lives. If that is what you call swift action, you must move very slowly.

Linda Reheard

Lancaster