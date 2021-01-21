Several people I know, love and respect supported former President Donald Trump in 2016 and/or 2020. I will never understand it, but I respect their right to choose.

However, the horrific events of Jan. 6 stand as incontrovertible proof of the poison that this man has loosed and made somehow permissible in American society and politics.

Trump or, more precisely, Trumpism is a cancer in our midst. And though the cancer site, Trump himself, has been removed, we need some social “chemotherapy” to remove the stain and evil of the metastasized Trumpism so evidently on display Jan. 6.

As President Abraham Lincoln said so eloquently, this nation was “conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”

Too many Trump supporters, in my view, embrace liberty but ignore equality where other people are concerned.

Is our government too bloated, too wasteful? Yes. Yet under this so-called “swamp drainer,” our national debt has increased about 35% in just four years.

Without term limits, our Congress has become dysfunctional. But most importantly, Trumpism has so divided us that rational discussion of these and other pressing issues has become impossible.

Dangerously, other politicians like Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley will seek to usurp Trump’s authority over the dividers and continue to promote this cancer for their personal gain. We must not permit this! We must debate critical issues with civility and love, or we will surely perish as a nation. May God help us all.

Thomas Ruckel

Lititz