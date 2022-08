Even though I think that Donald Trump should go to jail, I don’t believe he ever will.

He is a former president, and I believe that the most punishment he would receive would be a fine and a ban that would prohibit him from running for elected office again.

When you go to another country, you have to respect its laws and not cry “foul!” just because you are a U.S. citizen. Similarly, people should respect our country’s laws. Without laws, we would have chaos.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown