It gets me how President Donald Trump claims that Democrats are socialist.
Well, after Feb. 5, the GOP needs to be called the Grand Old Communist Party. It will seemingly do anything to win; it does not matter if it is legal — just as long as you win.
Look at Trump, who will do anything or say anything just as long it makes him look good. Since he’s been in office, the richest have gotten richer and the middle class poorer. He has told more than 16,000 “alternative facts” since he’s been in office.
Why do the American people have to pay for Trump and Mike Pence to fly all over the country running for office? I don’t care if it’s a Democrat or a Republican — it should be paid by the party. They also should pay the city that they are in. What did it cost Philadelphia, Lancaster and Harrisburg? Where is all that money coming from? School days, road repairs, police coverage, and the little people are all held up when the roads are shut down for these visits.
One other thing: I would rather be a socialist Democrat then a Grand Old Communist.
Charles Anderson
East Drumore Township