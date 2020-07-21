In his July 11 op-ed (“National media gets it wrong on Trump’s 4th of July speech”), Stuart Wesbury, referring to President Donald Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore, asks, “With such bias in our national liberal press, how can we look forward to creating an informed electorate prepared to cast a responsible vote for president in November?”

I understand Wesbury’s desire “to be encouraged” after hearing Trump’s outrageous lie about America’s schools. Trump claimed, “Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes.”

For the encouragement he seeks, I remind Wesbury that in Pennsylvania, “in conjunction with families … public education prepares students to become self-directed, life-long learners and responsible, involved citizens” (Section 4.11 of the Pennsylvania Code).

Pennsylvania academic standards in civics and government require public schools to “teach, challenge and support every student to realize his or her maximum potential and to acquire the knowledge and skills” in principles and documents of government, rights and responsibilities of citizenship and how government works.

Wesbury should be further encouraged to learn that Pennsylvania academic standards specify that by third grade’s end, students can identify contributions of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. How ironic that these men, carved in stone on Mount Rushmore, literally “backed up” Trump as he falsely claimed a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children.”

Elizabeth Lewis

Elizabethtown