President Donald Trump depends on dividing us. He believes that’s how he wins. That’s very sad! What’s sadder is that there are those who turn a blind eye to that fact. They love Trump more than their country. That’s more depressing than words can express. Patriotism is not one of their attributes, despite their claims of allegiance to the military and other false assertions.
I’m sure our military, journalists and ambassadors would prefer a less cozy relationship with Russia and a less adversarial and provocative stance with our allies, yet we have Trump. Apparently he is the new opioid of the masses. It’s as hideous as it is shameful!
Raymond Kline
Lancaster