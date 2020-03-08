President Donald Trump frequently compares himself to President Barack Obama and always brags that he’s the better man. I think it’s fair to compare, but there’s a more objective way to do it. Just ask: To whom did each man give the Presidential Medal of Freedom (the nation’s highest civilian honor)?
In 2015, Obama gave it to Katherine Johnson, the African American mathematician who calculated the precise trajectories that let Apollo 11 land on the moon and brought astronauts home safely from space. Obama said of Johnson: “She refused to be limited by society’s expectations of her gender and her race while expanding the boundaries of humanity’s reach.”
Trump just gave the award to radio host Rush Limbaugh for, in Trump’s opinion, inspiring millions of Americans each day on the radio and donating millions to charity. The nation celebrated Johnson’s award, but critics objected to Limbaugh’s medal. They said Limbaugh’s popularity (and wealth) derive from “his willingness to say things — especially misogynist, racist and homophobic things” that others won’t (USA Today). Despite his donations, Limbaugh still argued that “greed has fed more mouths than charity ever could,” to which nonprofits replied that “he hasn’t even a germ of understanding of charity and philanthropy” (Nonprofit Quarter).
A president’s choice for the Medal of Freedom does reveal character, the values he stands for, a quality all Republicans used to demand in presidents. When it’s Trump versus Obama on character, Trump comes up a little short.
Mark Kelley
Lancaster