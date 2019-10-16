I am praying to God that within the Republican senatorial ranks and Republican members of the U.S. House, there exist American patriots who will emphasize and explain honor, maturity and empathy to President Donald Trump.
He has shown none since he began his current job. He has embarrassed our country with his rudeness, lack of courtesy and lack of forethought. He lies and is indecisive.
His current abandonment of our allies, the Kurds, is an act beyond description. Trump, who received numerous deferments from military service in the 1960s, may cause injury and/or death for many Kurds who are noncombatants: women, children, the elderly. May God bless and protect them.
What else might Trump do? Refuse to leave his position when his term expires? The United States needs patriots to stand up now, before it’s too late.
I have been a Republican since 1970. I voted for Trump. I made a grievous mistake. All who voted for him did, also.
James D. Hamaker
Lancaster