We are proud veterans who served our nation, supporting and defending its Constitution. We defended the free speech of all Americans, whether or not we agreed. We continue to defend and exercise that right by making it clear that in no way do we agree with the Sept. 16 letter, “Veterans Support President Trump.” We are dismayed and disappointed by veterans signing such a misleading letter, and by the implication that it speaks for all veterans. It does not.

Trust is critical to military operations. Leaders demonstrating honesty and integrity generate trust. Donald Trump’s administration has repeatedly violated our trust, failed to trust expert military judgment, and consistently dismissed military intelligence. The president has ignored Russian actions to undermine our democracy and to put bounties on the heads of our service members. He has lied about the severity of the pandemic and failed to act, causing losses of thousands of lives and untold suffering and aggravating damage to our economy. He has covered up foreign business dealings, damaged our relationships with our allies, used his position for personal gain, and completely lost our trust.

The earlier letter got one thing right — it praised the president for signing the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017. But President Trump can’t take credit for VA Choice. First signed by President Barack Obama in 2014, it was spearheaded by Sen. John McCain. It is shameful to give President Trump credit for the achievement of someone for whom he has shown blatant disrespect. America deserves better.

Sgt. James Sandoe, U.S. Army, Vietnam, 1970-71

Capt. David R. Brubaker, U.S. Army Reserve, Medical Service Corps, 1972-80

Spc. Anthony Crocamo, U.S. Army Infantry, Vietnam, 1968-69

Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Gnau, U.S. Navy, Southern Watch / Northern Watch / Operation Enduring Freedom / Operation Iraqi Freedom, 1991-2005

Retired Lt. Col. Donald Lindman, U.S. Army Reserve chaplain, Operation Joint Endeavor, War on Terror, 1975-2005

Maj. Chuck Boohar, U.S. Army, Reserves, 1968-1969; Active Duty, 1965-1976

Retired Lt. Col. Chet A. Morrison, U.S. Army Medical Corps, Iraq veteran, 1991-2005

Capt. Bryan Stinchfield, U.S. Army, active and Individual Ready Reserve, 1993-2003

1st Lt. William F. Honaman, U.S. Army, Korea, 1950-53

Airman 2nd Class Benjamin Franklin Buckwalter, U.S. Air Force, 1962-1966

1st Lt. Robert Lydum. U.S. Army, Cold War, 1959-61 (and Army Reserve from 1962-66 with a final rank of captain)

Sgt. Brian Frey, U.S. Marine Corps, 1998-2002

Sgt. Mary C. Wells, U.S. Air Force, 1968-1972

Thomas Johnson, Petty Officer 1st Class, U.S. Navy, Multinational Peace Keeping Forces Beirut, Lebanon, 1983

Staff Sgt. Terry M. Wells, U.S. Air Force, 1967-1975

Retired Rear Adm. Janice Hamby, U.S. Navy, 1980-2012

Retired Maj. Dale Hamby, U.S. Army, 1978-1993