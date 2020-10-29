President Donald Trump has been faulted for lack of decorum, dignity and statesmanship. He has been charged with tweets being beneath the dignity of the office.

The Republicans tried dignity. President George W. Bush was quiet, but I believe he was a victim of outrageous lies and Democratic hatred that undermined his presidency.

Sen. John McCain desperately prized statesmanship and decency. We tried propriety: Bob Dole and Mitt Romney were “nice” but ineffective.

There was nothing “dignified” in what I viewed as President Barack Obama’s race-baiting over the deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and Trayvon Martin in Florida. I believe that Obama stoked racial hatred and fixed blame on the GOP.

During the Obama administration, the IRS was weaponized against political opponents. Obama sent more than $1.5 billion to Iran, which subsequently worked on its nuclear program and fomented terror throughout the region.

The left, in my view, has been engaged in a war against America using violence and the threat of violence, taking foundational American history out of education and twisting our Constitution. The left has destroyed the reputations of judges they opposed, supported the death of unborn infants and undermined traditional marriage and family values.

It would be nice if we lived in a time when our president could be “dignified” and “proper.” We have been in a war that the left has been fighting without opposition for the past 50 years. With President Trump, this all has come to an end. Donald Trump is America’s first wartime president in the culture war.

Larry L. Garber

East Donegal Township