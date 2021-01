The person in charge of the U.S. Postal Service was essentially appointed by the Trump administration. That explains to me why our current postal system stinks. Mail disappears. Some days, places do not get delivery. And some blame it on COVID-19, which to me is wrong. I think it is because they laid off employees to save money.

Think the Postal Service leaders care if you get your mail on time? No, because they get paid regardless of whether you get mail. Sad day!

Steve Vogel

Oxford