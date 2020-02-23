Our political system is endangered because we tolerate politicians who falsely criticize opponents, commit immoral acts and lie. President Donald Trump does these things, but — more seriously — threatens the foundations of our democracy.
He undermined the military justice system to pardon three soldiers accused or convicted of war crimes.
He openly invited foreign interference in elections and tried to bribe the Ukrainian president to help him.
He cozies up to dictators and ignores U.S. intelligence. His security advisers say he threatens our security.
His budget proposal breaks his State of the Union promise to protect our social safety net with, by some Democratic estimates, nearly $2 trillion in cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Trump and Attorney General William Barr compromise the Justice Department for partisan political purposes. Trump undermined professionals by advocating reducing the recommended sentence based on established guidelines for a longtime ally and adviser who lied to Congress under oath and tampered with a witness.
Barr gave credibility to Rudy Giuliani by accepting his questionable allegations against the Bidens, thus getting what the president could not get from Ukraine.
Trump retaliates against staff who did their sworn duty to testify truthfully under subpoena. He says frequently that he can do anything he wants with no repercussions. He is supported uncritically by his party because its members fear his vengeance.
History shows that a king or dictator or president who ignores the law and isn’t guided by legal or moral principles is very, very dangerous.
John W. Eby
Manheim Township