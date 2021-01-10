I wholeheartedly concur with the Thursday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Remove Trump.” President Donald Trump’s behavior since losing the election has been despicable and has removed any doubt that historians will rank him as the worst president in American history. He seemingly could not care less if his behavior destroys our democratic republic if it would keep him in power.

If there is anything to be learned from the tragedy of the Trump presidency, it’s that all future presidential candidates should undergo a thorough mental health evaluation to keep a dangerous narcissistic psychopath from ever again receiving a party’s nomination for the presidency.

At least now our own James Buchanan can finally rest in peace. He is no longer the worst president ever.

Steve Jones

Landisville