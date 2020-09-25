Well, don’t we just find ourselves in a quandary?

You might dislike President Donald Trump because he tends to be obnoxious, egotistical and a jerk at times. But I, for one, have waited for years for a president to be elected and go into Washington as an outsider and tell ’em like it is.

A president who, in my view, actually does what is best for the country and its people and doesn’t worry about lining his own pockets and maintaining a career in government.

A president who doesn’t care if Washington or the media likes him. Doesn’t care if you like him.

His No. 1 concern is getting the job done. Isn’t that refreshing?

Did anybody stop to think that without the personality he has, Trump would never have been able to stand up to the swamp? You have to admit the man has gotten a lot done in four years. If you are scratching your head over that comment, please educate yourself before you vote in November.

So, the choice is yours — hatred of Trump or love for the country?

Claudia Forrey

Mount Joy