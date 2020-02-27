In response to several letters printed Feb. 1:
1. The House had ample opportunity to have witnesses testify before rushing the articles of impeachment.
2. “The Republicans have a serious case of truth decay.” No one on Earth lies more than Adam Schiff. Nancy Pelosi is probably second.
3. On criticism of President Donald Trump standing with Vladimir Putin: Let’s remember that former President Barack Obama bowed to the Saudi king, which was unheard of and was an insult to our nation.
4. On those who are weary of “Republican cronies” calling impeachment a “hoax” and “scam”: Definitely so, but it should be worded “attempted coup on a sitting president.”
If Democrats had anything substantial on which to impeach Trump, he would have been removed by now. Problem is, they can never come up with anything. Three years and Congress has done absolutely nothing for its constituents. Wasting millions of dollars, this will go down in history as the worst Congress ever.
Turncoat Republicans should just become Democrats, as they are not worthy of Republican status. Ever wonder where Schiff’s definite proof of Russian collusion went? It never existed.
To the young Republican ashamed of the impeachment trial, please become a Democrat, as you are not worthy of Republican status if you can’t see truth.
Checks and balances? Ever check the stock market, growing economy and unemployment? On what grounds is Trump a threat?
To loud, boisterous, bullying Trump haters: There are many Trump supporters. We are just quiet and don’t need to prove our point. We will excel at the polls.
Bobbi Myers
East Lampeter Township