It’s now time for longtime Donald Trump supporters to accept reality. Trump lost the 2020 election by 7 million votes in the popular vote and Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote, 306-232.

Trump is now facing multiple indictments on criminal charges. As a twice-impeached former president, he continues with his lies about most things. Stricken with bone spurs, he nevertheless played football early in his life. The bone spurs, of course, got him out of military service.

If Trump claimed the moon was made of cheese, most Republicans would believe that fantasy. Sad.

Steve Shapiro

West Lampeter Township