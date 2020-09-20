I can’t help but notice all the displays on our lantern posts here in Ephrata honoring our veterans.

And yet, it seems that many a good citizen of Ephrata is perfectly willing to vote for the disgrace who calls himself president and commander in chief — the one who reportedly slandered our veterans as “losers” and “suckers.”

So which is it? Are they honored veterans or are they losers and suckers? Because if you agree with President Donald Trump, we’d better pull down those banners!

You can’t have it both ways.

Susan Huy

Ephrata