Supporters of President Donald Trump who would vote for him in November often cite one of four reasons: socialism, abortion, law and order, and economic growth.

In my view, all are misguided.

No one wants to be Venezuela. That’s absurd. The “socialism” many want is simply publicly funded universal health care, investments in education and stronger workers’ rights. Universal health care — like public roads and schools (once controversial, too) — would benefit all, including small businesses and corporations.

Abortion rates in the U.S. have dropped for decades, under both parties, and are lower now than in 1973. Abortion rates go down with empowerment and education of women — and access to health care, including contraception. Fewer unwanted pregnancies means fewer abortions.

Crime rates have been falling steadily since the 1990s — notwithstanding Facebook posts saying otherwise. Violent crime dropped more than 50% from 1993 to 2018, according to the FBI. Joe Biden doesn’t intend to reduce police funding — another lie. He would push for increased mental health care access that would be proactive in preventing crimes.

Even before COVID-19, the economy (and stock market) grew about the same under Trump as under Barack Obama. All of those deficit-inducing tax cuts for corporations and the federal deregulation that threatens the environment have had, in my view, no positive impact.

So, to those who think reelecting our crass, profane, adulterous and unethical president is OK because “at least he’ll stop socialism, fight abortion, protect us, and make us rich,” you seem to be fooling yourselves — or being fooled by those whose self-interest lies in staying in power.

Nick Hopkins

Lancaster