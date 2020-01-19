It’s amazing to me how some of your Trump-hating letter writers so disregard the truth in their knee-jerk rush to condemn the U.S. killing of terrorist Qassem Soleimani. They seem to quiver in their boots at the idea of standing up to Iran and taking out the man responsible for killing hundreds of Americans and thousands of others. One writer cited the fact that former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama thought the killing of Soleimani “too provocative” as a reason why Trump should not have done it (“Trump action was reckless,” Jan. 12 LNP | LancasterOnline).
As if starting the Iraq War on false pretenses, killing thousands of civilians in Afghanistan, failing to solve the civil war in Syria, allowing the Islamic State group to become a regional threat, and permitting Iran to freely operate its terrorist network are examples of a successful foreign policy. In fact, both presidents failed miserably in almost every respect in the region.
It took President Donald Trump to kill off the Islamic State group, start drawing down the number of troops in the Middle East, including Syria, and finally kill the head of the largest terrorist network in the region. Rather than igniting a war, Trump’s actions exposed Iran as a paper tiger and forced it to back down. Even The New York Times admitted Trump’s Iran sanctions have so weakened the regime it had no choice but to blink after mounting a weak, face-saving missile attack. The dire predictions by the president’s opponents now look ridiculous. Thank you, President Trump.
David Lampo
Rapho Township