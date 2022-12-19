A lot is being said of the last three Republican election losses being attributed to former President Donald Trump and to his endorsed candidates. Some are writing Trump’s political obituary.

However, there is another way to analyze the election results from the recent midterm elections. With the Trump-endorsed candidates garnering about 49% of the total votes in many areas, it without a doubt demonstrates the strength and loyalty of Trump’s base.

Trump’s 2024 presidential bid works because he knows his base is still with him. Endorsing failed candidates proves Trump’s past statement about shooting someone on Fifth Avenue and still having his base vote for him.

For the presidential election of 2024, Trump now knows he has his base in his pocket and only has to focus on the additional 1% or so that he needs to win. He can offer the “candy” of tax-cut promises to the Republicans in name only who defected. He can continue making the gains the Republican Party is making in minority communities. He can employ Karl Rove’s strategy of identifying and flipping marginal rural Democratic voter districts. Or get a photo opportunity holding up a Bible somewhere.

Finally, Trump can outperform Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “anti-woke” game in the culture wars.

These are seemingly not big mountains to climb. Trump needs only about 1% more of the total vote.

The Republican officials who are calling Trump a three-time loser — if they know what’s good for them — will do a 180 like Kevin McCarthy and rush off to Mar-a-Lago to apologize to Trump.

Be afraid. Be very afraid! U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, where are you?

Gerald Dombard

Denver