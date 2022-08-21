My head is spinning from the multitude of statements and innuendos from former President Donald Trump and those around him.

Trump’s lawyers said there were no more classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Trump said he declassified the documents, then insinuated that the FBI planted documents, then said the documents were covered under executive privilege and should be returned to him immediately.

So, which is it? Because it can’t be all of the above.

Some Republican members of Congress who previously cried that they were for law and order and screamed that Democrats wanted to defund the police are now calling to defund the FBI and spewing rhetoric that endangers the lives of federal law enforcement officials. And some Republicans are fundraising by selling hats that state “Defund the FBI.”

So, again, which is it? You’re for law and order only when it suits your political aspirations? It’s political hypocrisy — all in the name of raising money and winning votes. Has honesty completely left the building for Republicans?

Elizabeth Johns

West Lampeter Township