On Jan. 23, 2016, at a campaign rally in Iowa, Donald J. Trump said, “They say I have the most loyal people — did you ever see that? Where I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, President Donald J. Trump stood on a platform at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., and told his audience to go to the U.S. Capitol and “fight like hell.”

They did, and it resulted in five deaths, about 140 wounded police officers and the desecration of our U.S. Capitol.

And 43 Republican senators voted to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial.

How sad! How very sad!

Harley Barnes

Warwick Township