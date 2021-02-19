The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has called for Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s resignation several times due to actions he has taken in support of former President Donald Trump.

It is not the purpose of this letter to debate the positions taken by Smucker, but rather to discuss the pragmatic politics of his support.

Smucker won easily in 2016 and has been reelected twice by wide margins. His opponent in 2018, Jess King, had money and a strong ground game, yet Smucker still won handily.

In the 2020 election in Lancaster County, Smucker won 60% to 40% over Sarah Hammond. Trump won the county in 2016 with 60% of the vote and in 2020 with 57%.

In electoral politics, those are landslides.

As president, Trump often put politicians like Smucker in no-win situations. Smucker most likely found some of Trump’s behavior indefensible, destructive and sophomoric, yet Trump’s clear support by much of the county cannot be discounted.

If Smucker’s popularity is indeed reflective of Trump’s support in the county, then I’d suggest that the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board’s opinion is clearly outside the norm in the county.

And, of course, that is the board’s right. However, it sure would be nice to acknowledge that, based on election outcomes, Lancaster County outside the city generally supported Trump, even with his considerable baggage.

It’s good the editorial board has the luxury of not having to face the voters every two years. If it did, it might be a good idea to update those resumes.

Tom Tillett

West Hempfield Township