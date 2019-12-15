I would first like to thank President Donald Trump and Congressman Lloyd Smucker for the work that they continue to do for the American people in general and the people of Lancaster County in particular.
Rewriting President Bill Clinton’s failed North American Free Trade Agreement trade fiasco is just the most recent potential victory for the U.S. economy. And, as an added benefit, it will help battle climate change as more jobs are done right here in the U.S. by environmentally friendly businesses with great-paying jobs for American workers.
Since these Republicans addressed the border security that has been neglected for 40 years, our border is a lot safer and people are entering the country only on a legal basis. Citizens of our own country need Real ID to fly on airplanes and enter public buildings, yet for years before Trump and Smucker, people could enter our country illegally and enjoy more rights than our own citizens.
Together, Trump and Smucker got this and so much more done while the liberals were wasting our hard-earned tax money on this witch hunt. When it’s over, we can investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, and members of Barack Obama’s administration who started the Russia hoax. I surely hope that Obama had no knowledge of this and if he did, God forbid, he needs to be investigated also. God bless the USA forever!
Rick Richards
Ephrata