Sometimes in conversation, someone might use the wrong word. In the comic strip “Jump Start” on July 24, when the funnies were still in color, the character who said, “I’m anxious to see it!” was corrected: “You mean to say, you’re ‘eager’ to see it, not ‘anxious’ to see it.” She could have said, channeling Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride,” “You keep using that word. I don’t think it means what you think it means.”

Exactly. Same with the proliferation of President Donald Trump signs on front yards in Lancaster County. Your sign out front? I don’t think it means what you think it means.

Bill Raffensperger

East Earl Township