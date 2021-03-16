I am proud of the American in each Republican who voted for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment or conviction in the trial. They didn’t bend to their fellow Republicans, and they upheld their oaths.

If more people thought for themselves, I believe it would be a lot easier. What are they afraid of? Trump’s only a man, and one who I believe should be put in jail.

On the other hand, few people have said anything about former Vice President Mike Pence, who essentially handled the duties of the presidency toward the end. He even was gracious enough to go to the inauguration.

As far as I am concerned, the Republicans who forgot about serving the people can be dogcatchers.

Trump is being nice now, but remember that he and others in his inner circle incited a mob. I can’t believe we’re still talking about someone who I believe should never hold office again.

I would be proud to have the Republicans who voted for impeachment or conviction represent America.

Have those who follow Trump ever truly listened to the other side, paying attention to what they’re reading?

Guilty, guilty, guilty.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown