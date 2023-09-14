To those who are looking to return former President Donald Trump to the White House, consider the following scenario:

You’re the founder and chair of the board of a large and very reputable company. Your top executive is retiring and you’re looking to hire someone to take over as CEO. You receive a resume from a candidate who wants an upper management position in your company.

According to the candidate’s resume, he graduated at the top of his class at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. You check with Wharton and learn he never made the dean’s list.

The candidate lists various companies that he’s owned and operated, but your vetting determines that he filed for bankruptcy several times and was sued repeatedly for stiffing his employees, suppliers and contractors.

The candidate lists a business school and charitable foundation that he established on his resume. It turns out that both were closed down by the government, and he was forced to pay out millions to those he defrauded.

Further investigation discloses that the candidate was recently found liable for sexual abuse and defamation and is currently named in four criminal indictments.

Would you hire this individual to run the company that you founded? No way!

So why would you want this same guy to serve as president of your country?

Larry Berger

Manheim Township