President Donald Trump has often compared himself to Abraham Lincoln. He should use the last paragraph of President Lincoln’s second inaugural address to make an honorable and appropriate concession speech.

“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gordon D. Rowe

Millersville