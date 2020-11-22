President Donald Trump took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

The oath doesn’t say “to preserve the Trump organization, to protect the Republican Party, to defend only ‘red’ states or preserve, protect and defend his overinflated ego.”

Trump continues to hamper the transition of the federal government to President-elect Joe Biden. In doing so, I believe he is risking lives — yours and mine.

Trump can complain all he wants, but he can’t change the results of the election. The Constitution he swore to uphold states that at noon Jan. 20, 2021, he is no longer the president, because he lost the election. The language is precise.

We can only hope that the ghost of Jacob Marley makes an appearance in Trump’s dreams long before Christmas Eve to show him the error of his ways. However, it’s doubtful that even a visit from the supernatural would sway him one bit. He is, in my view, a vain and shallow man.

The graceful thing for Trump to do would be to acknowledge Biden’s victory, but Trump has seemingly never done a graceful thing in his life.

Phil Capp

Manheim Township