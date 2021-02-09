Former President Donald Trump should be held responsible at his impeachment trial. Why?

1. Trump is directly responsible for the U.S. Capitol riot and the damage to the Capitol building.

2. Trump is responsible for the deaths of five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and for the injuries of numerous others.

3. Trump is responsible for the severe damage to the Constitution and the rule of law.

Trump also was directly responsible for the loss of two Republican U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, and for the likely permanent switch of thousands of registered Republican voters to the Democratic Party and the loss of a strong two-party system of government.

Trump incited the riots and the destruction to the Capitol by his words of encouragement. As the riots grew with force and intensity, he stayed silent and failed to take action as a responsible leader would have to end the riots and prevent the additional deaths and damage to the Capitol.

In addition, Trump showed no remorse on the night of the riot.

I registered as a Republican in 1966 and have never voted for a Democrat. Going forward as a Republican is now an open question.

Ted Watt

West Lampeter Township