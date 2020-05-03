While I do not believe President Donald Trump’s remarks about the possibility of disinfectant being injected into the human body were meant to be sarcastic, why can’t we just give him credit for thinking outside the box?

If he had admitted that to “fake news” journalists, I think he might have scored some points instead of now having to distance himself from his off-the-cuff question to experts.

Trump is well aware that anything he suggests will be reported as dangerous and of no value. But once again he gives the mainstream media a negative story that it can’t get enough of. It could have been avoided.

Ken Good

Manheim Township