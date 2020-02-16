President Donald Trump’s tweets are official documents, online for people of all ages to read. The words and terms he uses are breathtaking examples of how to lie, bully and degrade a person who someone disagrees with or just doesn’t like.
The president of this country is always a role model for children, whether we agree with him or not. So it is baffling how parents, who treasure their children, may well continue to support Trump even when their child comes home from school in distress over being told by his or her bully that bullying is OK because our president does it all the time.
It is also incomprehensible that those parents will vote for Trump, knowing the statistics of young people committing suicide because of being bullied and lied about in school and on social media. Another term as president will guarantee the continuance of Trump’s role modeling for their children and grandchildren. It will be a vote stating that they condone the bullying behavior of this man.
It doesn’t take talking heads on Fox News or CNN to analyze him. Just read his tweets.
Andrea Gordon
Manheim Township