If there was ever any question that President Donald Trump is a full-blown racist, he put all doubts to rest by saying four minority members of Congress — all of them U.S. citizens and three of them born in this country — should “go back” to their “broken and crime infested” countries. Trump has made it abundantly clear he believes the United States is for whites only.
This comes from an individual who is so incredibly ignorant of history that he claimed in a Fourth of July speech that airports existed during the American Revolutionary War.
It is terribly sad and frightening that nearly all Republicans remain 100% behind the president and his white supremacist vision of our country. Thankfully, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker at least voiced tepid criticism of the president for his remarks.
Jack Lewis
Elizabethtown