President Donald Trump has tweeted about U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley: “If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!”
Here is Trump in campaign speeches about the U.S.: “The United States has become the laughingstock and a whipping post for the rest of the world. We don’t have enough strength in our country. ... Our country has no spirit, our country has no gravitas. ... We’re a debtor nation. ... We’re broke. ... We don’t know what we’re doing as a country. ... You think our country’s so innocent? ... Rusted-out factories, scattered like tombstones across the landscape. ... And the crime, and the gangs, and the drugs. ... Poverty and violence at home, war and destruction abroad. ... We’re a foolish country. We’re a dumb country. ... How stupid are the people of the country? ... Our military is going to hell. ... Our infrastructure is terrible, our roads, our bridges, our tunnels, our schools, our hospitals — we’re becoming a Third World country. ... We don’t have a country anymore. ... We’re dying. This country is dying. ... The American dream is dead.”
It seems to me that he’s the one who hates America.
Louise Barnett
East Hempfield Township