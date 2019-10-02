This is to all the Kool-Aid drinking Trumpsters who consider themselves religious.
Have you every heard of the Ten Commandments? Apparently not. I always thought to be a Christian you had to follow the commandments and help your fellow man. Let’s take a look at the Trumpster:
1. Thou shall put no other Gods before me. President Donald Trump considers himself “the chosen one” and worships money and power.
2. Thou shall not commit adultery. I think the Trumpster has blown that one up.
3. Thou shall not steal. I think there are quite a few of the Trumpster’s clients who would have something to say about that.
4. Thou shall not bear false witness. Do over 12,000 lies count?
5. Remember the Sabbath and keep it holy. Does playing golf every Sunday count?
6. Thou shall not commit murder. The jury is still out on that one.
When former President Bill Clinton had the affair with Monica Lewinsky, you far-right Christians had a hissy fit. Even though the Trumpster has paid off a porn star to keep quiet and has made crude and demeaning remarks about women, you suddenly forgive and forget.
The Trumpster is a racist, in my opinion, and he has sold his soul to the National Rifle Association. If this is what it means to be a Christian, count me out!
Larry Harsh
West Lampeter Township