At times, it is both disturbing and yet strangely entertaining as we watch and listen to President Donald Trump’s supporters. Many are conservative Christians who turn themselves into pretzels as they try to justify his multiple lies, his unscrupulous business practices, his treatment of women, and his unhinged behavior every single day.
Trump is a demagogue! He is not very intelligent, but he does lie a lot and he understands how to appeal to people’s prejudices. In the eyes of his supporters, he can do no wrong! Does this remind you of Russia or North Korea? This disturbing chapter of American history isn’t over yet, and next year we have the opportunity to change the destructive course our country is taking.
Carol Esbenshade
Lancaster