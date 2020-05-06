Just when I thought that President Donald Trump couldn’t get any more bizarre, he proves me wrong.

His April 23 so-called coronavirus briefing contained statements that were dangerously irresponsible. Trump suggested that people could ingest disinfectant to kill the novel coronavirus.

Such behavior is more than irresponsible. It could potentially indicate mental illness. I believe it is time for Congress to grow a backbone and invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution before things get any worse. Our so-called leaders have a responsibility to ensure “domestic tranquility” and replace this madman before it’s too late.

Jack L. Enco

Warwick Township