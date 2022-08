In April 2018, then-President Donald Trump said, “You see the mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

On Aug. 10, 2022, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right to protect himself against self-incrimination more than 440 times in refusing to answer questions at a deposition by lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating the Trump Organization’s business practices.

That says it all.

Mary Kopala

Lititz