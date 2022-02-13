I’m glad that then-President Donald Trump said “peacefully and patriotically” as part of his speech on Jan. 6, 2021.

Unfortunately, I find it akin to President Richard Nixon’s “It would be wrong” declaration about a suggestion to destroy the White House tapes during Watergate.

Although I can’t prove it, I believe that Trump winked. He gave his “peacefully and patriotically” instruction about 15 minutes into his speech and then talked for nearly an additional hour, thus burying this admonishment.

For almost an hour, Trump fired up the crowd over the numbers of dead people who allegedly voted, the machines that allegedly changed votes and the allegedly backdated ballots that were counted. Trump told those in the crowd that they needed to fight or they wouldn’t have a country anymore. At the end, the crowd was primed; Trump should have repeated the “peacefully and patriotically” part.

Also, it would have been clarifying if Trump had told the crowd exactly how to address those weak Republicans he decried. What did he expect the crowd to do when it arrived at the end of Pennsylvania Avenue?

If they were truly protecting democracy, a delegation of patriots would have peacefully presented their grievances concerning the electoral process as administered under Trump’s watch.

Instead, since they obviously don’t believe in the American system, we saw the crowd smash windows, injure some 140 law enforcement officers, defecate in hallways, trash offices and erect a gallows while shouting “Hang Mike Pence.” They instigated a violent uprising, the very definition of insurrection.

Consequently, I believe the media don’t need to “create a narrative” or “demonize” anyone associated with Jan. 6. It was in the open for everyone to see.

Kip Adams

Drumore Township