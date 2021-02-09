President Donald Trump provided us with four years of cheap entertainment, but he was never a leader. He is the worst kind of showman. On Jan. 6, our dreaded fears were realized when mobs stormed the halls of the U.S. Capitol because Trump incited them to do so at a rally near the White House. To the horror of all Americans and the watching world, this led to the killing of a U.S. Capitol Police officer and the deaths of four other people. Many others were injured and the Capitol building suffered extensive damage and desecration. In addition, Trump may have given us a parting gift of a superspreader event as the COVID-19 virus likely was passed around his mostly white unmasked supporters.

Words do indeed matter, especially if you are the president. Now we have deadly proof. You might think Trump was an aberration, but he did not get to the top alone. All his supporters along the way bear some responsibility for enabling this dangerous man.

If you feel Trump is still your man, take a break from the national news and watch an old “Twilight Zone” episode from 1963 titled “He’s Alive.” Be careful: You might just be channeling another infamous historical figure.

Wake up, America. We do have the power to change and our first step was the transfer of power to President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Jan. 20.

Mary Anne Hicks

Lititz