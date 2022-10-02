In a letter to the editor published Dec. 3, 2019, I asked if then-President Donald Trump checked his rights as a citizen at the door of the Oval Office (“Trump has fundamental rights”).

The answer is clearly obvious and now, in light of the unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago, it is necessary to ask: Does a former president check his rights even at the door of his private residence?

It is clear to me that the left will go to any lengths necessary to make sure that Trump does not have any opportunity to make a run for the presidency in 2024 — and that includes trampling on his constitutional rights to be secure in his home.

Has our society degenerated to the point where federal law enforcement agencies can seemingly be weaponized and used to harass political adversaries? I don’t think this is what our Founding Fathers envisioned when they gave us our U.S. Constitution.

If the rights of a former president cannot be protected, then I believe that the rights of every American citizen are at risk, and I truly fear for the future of our republic.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown