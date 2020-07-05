Sadly, I am used to rhetoric coming out of the White House that seemingly serves no purpose other than to divide us as a country (“fine people on both sides,” and “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” for example).

I wish I could say I am surprised when President Donald Trump makes incendiary comments or tweets them out, but those days are long gone. What disheartens me most, though, is to hear rooms full of his supporters cheering him on.

A perfect example of this is when Trump recently used a racist term to describe the novel coronavirus — a pandemic that is still raging in this country. When he said it, his supporters cheered.

China’s government certainly deserves blame for what it did and didn’t do when this outbreak began, but to use terminology like that used by Trump only makes things worse and tells us who to blame, instead of working to flatten the curve and get us back to a sense of normalcy.

I hear people say “let Trump be Trump,” but I believe the rhetoric he uses will cause lasting damage to our democracy. That is one reason why I didn’t vote for him in 2016 when I was a Republican and have no intention of voting for him in November now that I am not.

Dave Bennett

Upper Leacock Township