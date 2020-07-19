How many COVID-19 deaths is President Donald Trump responsible for?

Here is a president who for a long time sent the message that masks are not necessary. Who dangerously told people that bleach could be ingested to treat the novel coronavirus. Who told people not to worry because the virus would go away as soon as the weather warmed. Who said the virus would go away on its own. Who encourages gatherings of large crowds, contrary to the advice of health experts, because he wants to boost his ego. Who was slow to respond to the virus when it was first reported, because he said it only affected a few people in the U.S. and he had the pandemic “under control.”

And then, to top it off, he says we should stop testing for the virus because testing affects the number of virus cases reported.

We’ve had more than 138,000 deaths from COVID-19 in this country. What percentage of these deaths can be attributed to Trump’s behavior and tactics? One, five, 100, 1,000? Whatever the number, Trump’s actions are irresponsible and not what we should expect from the president of the United States.

George Mavros

East Hempfield Township