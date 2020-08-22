Mark Twain once said, “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” For several weeks now, many on the left have been perpetrating a false narrative that President Donald Trump — and he alone — is responsible for the deaths of Americans who have been infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

To be clear, this virus originated in China and made its way to our country in late December or early January. On Jan. 31, the Trump administration, through the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, declared a U.S. public health emergency. That same day, Trump banned most travel from China, potentially saving the lives of thousands of more Americans.

During this same period, many Democrats — including Nancy Pelosi — downplayed the virus. Pelosi invited people to Chinatown in San Francisco on Feb. 24. She said the point of her visit was to show it was “very safe to be in Chinatown.”

In early March, Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill targeting the outbreak, the majority of which was distributed to federal, state and local agencies.

This is only a tip of the iceberg of the efforts President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence put forth to stop this virus and begin to reverse the devastating effects it has had on our economy. But with all the anti-Trump bias from many in the mainstream media, like a New York Times columnist calling it the “Trumpvirus,” you probably have heard very little of the positive, effective things this president has accomplished.

Could a more appropriate name be the “Election Infection”?

Glen Beiler

Akron