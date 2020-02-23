Liberal columnist Eugene Robinson’s Feb. 19 op-ed, “Democratic candidates are doing Trump’s job for him,” should have been headlined “Hypocrisy.”
In it he writes how the Democratic candidates should not be “nailed to the wall for something they did or said 20 years ago.” Isn’t this exactly what these liberals and the mainstream media have been doing to President Donald Trump for the last three years?
Robinson goes on to say that “differences in style and emphasis are not mortal sins” and “so dial back the hissing and spitting, people.” So all the regrettable things the Democrats have said and done can be overlooked; only Trump must atone for his? As all of the candidates and Trump have said or done things they regret, my vote is for the one whose policies and results I agree with.
Trump has provided conservative Supreme Court justices, border security, Second Amendment protection, fair trade deals, pro-life support, a strong economy through reduced government regulation, energy independence, constraints on Iran and North Korea, historically low unemployment rates for minorities and women, expanded health care for veterans, tax cuts for working people, fair-share investments from NATO allies, and freedom of religion — not freedom from religion.
M.L. Hoffman
Akron